Man arrested outside of Kansas City International Airport charged

A man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

James E. Swinton was charged in Platte County on Wednesday.

Court records say Swinton was dressed in all black tactical gear. He was arrested Tuesday morning outside of Kansas City International Airport..

Records also indicate KCI Airport police was contacted by a witness about the suspicious vehicle.

Police say the suspect refused to comply with the officer's demand. A second officer, fearing the man was reaching for a gun, removed him from the passenger side the vehicle.

Investigators say Swinton had 91 live rounds of ammunition in a tactical equipment vest he was wearing. A Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was discovered tucked into his clothing.

After his arrest, Swinton told police he decided to wear all black so "people would respect him."

Court documents state Swinton knew the gun he had on him was stolen, but was armed because he was in "protective mode."

The incident happened about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Airport officials say they received several calls of a suspicious person at the airport.

Police used a stun gun to get the man out of his vehicle and into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident.

