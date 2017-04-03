Jackson County family upset parole granted to man convicted in execution-style murder

Nearly 30 years after an execution style murder, one of the men convicted has been granted parole - and the victim's family is fuming about it. (KCTV5)

Earlier this year, KCTV5 News told you about Bryan Sheppard, convicted in the deaths of six firefighters, getting released from prison because of a Supreme Court ruling affecting sentences of life without parole for convicts who were under the age of 18 at the time of the crime.

The same ruling that let Sheppard out of prison could eventually affect more than a 1,000 crimes nationwide.

It was 26 years ago when Eddie Ramsey was sentenced in Jackson County Court – to life without parole – for an execution-style double murder.

But because of that Supreme Court ruling, and his age at the time, he got a parole hearing and a release date.

The murder made headlines. Two men at an auto upholstery shop on Troost, found face down, were shot in their heads.

“Jerry was shot first, while my brother laid there knowing what his outcome was going to be," said Paul Weibel, a victim's brother.

Eddie Ramsey was getting a soft top put on his car and came with his older cousin to pick it up.

“Instead of bringing money, they brought guns and executed them," Paul Weibel said.

Eddie and Rickie Ramsey were both sentenced to life without parole. Eddie was 17.

“As a 12-year-old, I really thought, ‘Wow, this is good. I won’t have to worry about him getting out when I’m older and being afraid of him," Wiebel said.

However, late last year, the family learned Ramsey - now 45 - will get paroled in five years.

Weibel’s family is upset by the US Supreme Court ruling which made the parole hearing possible, but they’re even more upset with the state parole board.

"Eddie has never shown any remorse," said Nancy Lamar, a victim's sister.

Mark Weibel’s niece is continuing to fight the parole board’s decision, even though she realizes it’s a long shot.

She’s recently sent emails to Missouri Gov. Greitens and President Trump.

