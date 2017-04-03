Woman dead, two others hurt in Independence wreck

A woman was killed in a wreck late Monday afternoon in Independence.

Police say at about 4:11 p.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on Little Blue Parkway at Bundschu.

That vehicle, a GMC Sierra, struck a Fiat 500 that was turning left to westbound Bundschu.

A man inside the Sierra suffered minor injuries. A man and a woman in the second vehicle were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The woman, Teresa Durant, 58, of Independence, later died from her injuries.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the cause of the wreck.

