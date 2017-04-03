Threat inside Excelsior Springs High School deemed non-credible

During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new mobile-only ticket option for fans looking for low-priced seats for Chiefs games. For a season-long price of $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to all 10 Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium.More >
A carjacking victim in Kansas City says she had to run for her life after her car was forced off the road.More >
The United States warned Wednesday that North Korea was "quickly closing off" the prospect of a diplomatic resolution to its provocations, as the Trump administration launched a government-wide effort to identify options for confronting Pyongyang following its unprecedented intercontinental ballistic missile launch.More >
A suspect of in a recent KCK homicide investigation is now in police custody.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
Thieves snuck inside a KCK home to steal from two women while they slept - and it was caught on camera.More >
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.More >
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
