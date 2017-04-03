Threat inside Excelsior Springs High School deemed non-credible

The Excelsior Springs School District says it investigated a threat that was later deemed non-credible.

A threat was written on a bathroom stall Monday at the high school.

The statement said violence would occur at the school on April 4, which is Tuesday.

Police and school officials evaluated the statement and determined the threat was not credible.

That said, the district announced there will be increased presence in supervision on Tuesday.

School will be in session on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.