Mushroom hunter finds human remains in rural Cass County

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a mushroom hunter discovered human remains in a wooded area.

Investigators are on scene at East 233rd Street and State Route Y just south of Belton.

The remains were found about 3:40 p.m. Monday. The bones are confirmed to be human, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

This is the third time in less than a year that a body has been discovered by a mushroom hunter. Officials haven't said if the remains are that of a man or a woman, or how old the person was.

Authorities say they will be in the area for awhile to conduct an extensive search of the area.

"The cadaver dogs are going to come out and they will act as a dual extension in that search, more detailed, and hopefully clear that area more than if we were just looking with our own eyes," Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said.

Since the search area is such a vast area with lots of trees and vegetation, deputies conducting the search will be on the scene for some time.

"It is on a rock quarry and when we get in ground is not conducive to searching. So that's the first thing. We want to make sure they're safe," Weber said.

A medical examiner has been on the scene. Authorities say they will most likely send the bones to an out of state lab.

No additional details are available at this time.

