In Lee's Summit, voters consider recalling councilmember

More than 600 people have signed a petition to oust Lee's Summit City Councilmember Chris Moreno from his seat.

Moreno's supporters say he alone has the city's best interest in mind, but a seat could be up for grabs soon if the question on Tuesday's ballot gets enough "yes" votes.

Supporters say Moreno say the overwhelming response from voters in 2016 will be seen again this week.

Despite the turnout, a group says Moreno should lose his seat. Kent Ruehter is one who wants to see Moreno booted.

“Our people deserve a representative that creates solutions, not problems," he said.

The group claims Moreno has practiced in questionable business practices and wasting city resources.

Moreno's supporters disagree and call the campaign a "personal attack."

“People who are out of district, out of city are coming in here and trying to do a personal attack campaign attacking his kids and family," campaign volunteer Nicholas Moreno said.

Supporters point to an endorsement from the local Fraternal Order of Police:

“As law enforcement professionals, we unequivocally believe that shouting down other people’s opinions and disrupting governmental process, is not a reasonable form of expression.”

The councilman issued a statement to KCTV5 News on Monday:

"For over a year members of this group have launched hateful attacks on my family and I, including posts about our young children. All of their complaints have been rejected by the Missouri Ethics Commission and Missouri Attorney General."

