Police ID Kansas City man shot, killed at home near 44th, Norwood

Police have identified the man shot and killed at home in east Kansas City early Sunday morning.

Investigators say 54-year-old Samuel Lloyd was found with gunshot wounds at a home near 44th and Norwood. He later died at the hospital.

Tirrell Middleton is in jail charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The homicide investigation is still underway, and so far, no murder charges have been filed.

Police found shell casings at the scene that match a gun Middleton had. According to the prosecutor’s office, Middleton is a convicted felon and is not supposed to have a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement, a witness told police they heard 5-6 gunshots, then Middleton told them something like, “He shot at me, so I shot him,” and then ran away on foot.

Officers chased Middleton down, and as they were arresting him, police say he told an officer, “What you’re looking for is in my pocket.”

Both Middleton and the victim lived together at the home. Neighbors say the man who owns the house doesn’t live there himself but allows family and others in need to stay there.

KCTV5 News spoke with Lloyd’s daughter who confirms Middleton is a relative.

