Police looking for man who burglarized several businesses in Olathe

Police in Olathe are searching for a man they say burglarized several businesses in early March.

Investigators say businesses in the 15900 block of South Mur-Len Road were burglarized by the man in the morning hours of March 8, 2017.

No other information is available, though the department released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he may have been using.

