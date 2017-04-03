Police looking for man who held up Independence credit union

He is described as a white male who is approximately 60 years old. He's 5'9" to 5'11" in height.

Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union.

The robbery happened about 2:20 p.m. at 19341 East 40 Highway in Independence, MO.

According to the FBI, the suspect gave the bank teller a demand note.

No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported.

The suspect escaped on foot heading southbound through the shopping center with an unknown amount of cash.

He is described as a white male who is approximately 60 years old. He's 5'9" to 5'11" in height.

