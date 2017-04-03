Man convicted in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old Angel Hooper

Howard Chase IV has been found guilty in the shooting death of 6-year-old Angel Hooper. (Jackson County )

Chase was convicted of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Hooper was shot in the head the night of Oct. 17, 2014 as she held her father's hand while leaving a south Kansas City convenience store with her father.

Leandre Smith, a co-defendant in the homicide, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Smith was sentenced to 23 years on second-degree murder, 15 years on the unlawful use of weapon and 10 years on each armed criminal action charge.

The shooting led to outrage in the community, as people demanded justice for Angel.

"It’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my daughter," said Charity Gunn, Hooper's mother. "So of course it’s been hard, it’s nothing easy, I wouldn’t wish this process on my worst enemy. It’s nothing that I want anyone to go through. It’s terrible."

