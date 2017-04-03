No injuries reported after vacant home catches fire near 49th, Highland

Firefighters were called just before 3 p.m. to the home in the 1500 block of East 49th Terrace, which is at the corner of East 49th Terrace and Highland Avenue. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5 News)

No injuries were reported Monday after a vacant home caught fire on the city's east side.

Firefighters were called just before 3 p.m. to the home in the 1500 block of East 49th Terrace, which is at the corner of East 49th Terrace and Highland Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from the one-story wood-framed home.

The water department was also been requested to check on water coming from the street.

