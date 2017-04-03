Sliver Alert issued for missing 94-year-old Albany woman

Erma Riche Homan was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 1100 block of North College in Albany, MO. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

The Gentry County Sheriff's Department has issued a Sliver Alert for a missing 94-year-old woman.

Erma Riche Homan was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 1100 block of North College in Albany, MO. She was last seen driving a blue 1999 Buick LeSabre with Missouri plates UA0Y5G. She owns several farm properties in eastern Gentry County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Homan is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia.

Homan is said to be 5'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department at 660-726-4275.

