Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion

It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new mobile-only ticket option for fans looking for low-priced seats for Chiefs games. For a season-long price of $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to all 10 Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new mobile-only ticket option for fans looking for low-priced seats for Chiefs games. For a season-long price of $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to all 10 Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
When two North Carolina cops responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.More >
When two North Carolina cops responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.More >
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
A Florida man intentionally drove his car into an apartment building where his ex-girlfriend lived, killing himself and displacing 18 other people, police said.More >
A Florida man intentionally drove his car into an apartment building where his ex-girlfriend lived, killing himself and displacing 18 other people, police said.More >
A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood.More >
A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood.More >
Family members are remembering a man who was found dead during an assault investigation in Blue Springs, MO.More >
Family members are remembering a man who was found dead during an assault investigation in Blue Springs, MO.More >
The United States Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has determined the cause of a home explosion in St. Joseph, MO. Agents cleared the scene of Tuesday's home explosion and recovered what they believe to be components of illegal fireworks.More >
The United States Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has determined the cause of a home explosion in St. Joseph, MO. Agents cleared the scene of Tuesday's home explosion and recovered what they believe to be components of illegal fireworks.More >