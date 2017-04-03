Kansas is top 10 for millennials, study says

Kansas brought in top scores in each category, especially internet access and residential rentals. (AP)

Kansas is a top state for millennials to consider calling home, according to a study released Monday.

Prairie Village is just one example of why Kansas comes in at number seven on the list.

The study from www.money-rates.com looked at a variety of factors and found millennials can easily be set up for success in the Sunflower State, both financially and socially.

The study considered job market, young adult population, college affordability, rental availability and affordability, access to high-speed internet, number of bars relative to the young adult population and number of gyms.

Kansas brought in top scores in each category, especially internet access and residential rentals.

Experts say the list is a good basis for where millennials should buy a home as millennials are the largest single generational group buying homes at this time.

Thirty-four percent of millennials are now jumping into the market.

For those wondering where Missouri ended up on the list, it was about middle of the road, at 21.

