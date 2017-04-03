Man dies from gunshot wounds in Raytown - KCTV5

Man dies from gunshot wounds in Raytown

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police were called about 8:15 a.m. Monday to the 7700 block of Raytown Road on sounds of gunshots in the area.
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday morning in Raytown.

Police were called about 8:15 a.m. to the 7700 block of Raytown Road on sounds of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was unconscious and taken to an area hospital where he later died. No one else was injured.

There is no suspect information, and detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

