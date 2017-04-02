Mason, Self win awards at National Association of Basketball Coa - KCTV5

Mason, Self win awards at National Association of Basketball Coaches ceremony

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
On the same day he won the Naismith Trophy, Mason was awarded the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Player of the Year. (AP) On the same day he won the Naismith Trophy, Mason was awarded the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Player of the Year. (AP)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Add some more hardware to Frank Mason's III trophy case.

On the same day he won the Naismith Trophy, Mason was awarded the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Player of the Year. 

It's Mason's ninth player of the year honor, according to the University of Kansas. 

At the same event on Sunday, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self won the organization's Champion Award, which is considered the highest honor within the Coaches vs Cancer program. 

Mason is the only player in KU and Big 12 history to average more than 20 points and 5 assists during the same season. 

He finished sixth all-time in scoring and assists at KU.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Parents of Toni Anderson plan to file lawsuit

    Parents of Toni Anderson plan to file lawsuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:35:56 GMT
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue.The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue.
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue. Toni Anderson died after she drove her car into the Missouri River in January. Toxicology reports show the 20-year-old Wichita native had cocaine and amphetamine in her system when she drowned. While her family won't say who they are suing, dashcam video that shows a North Kansas City police officer stopping Anderson hours before her death may play a role in their case. The video shows the officer talkin...More >
    The family of a missing woman who drowned in a Kansas City river plans to sue. Toni Anderson died after she drove her car into the Missouri River in January. Toxicology reports show the 20-year-old Wichita native had cocaine and amphetamine in her system when she drowned. While her family won't say who they are suing, dashcam video that shows a North Kansas City police officer stopping Anderson hours before her death may play a role in their case. The video shows the officer talkin...More >

  • Bystanders rush to save those inside St. Joseph house explosion

    Bystanders rush to save those inside St. Joseph house explosion

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:24:56 GMT

    A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood. 

    More >

    A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood. 

    More >

  • Kansas health officials report confirmed measles case

    Kansas health officials report confirmed measles case

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:28:35 GMT
    Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. (KCTV5)Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. (KCTV5)

    Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.

    More >

    Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.