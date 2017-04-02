Mason, Self win awards at National Association of Basketball Coaches ceremony

On the same day he won the Naismith Trophy, Mason was awarded the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Player of the Year. (AP)

Add some more hardware to Frank Mason's III trophy case.

On the same day he won the Naismith Trophy, Mason was awarded the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Player of the Year.

It's Mason's ninth player of the year honor, according to the University of Kansas.

At the same event on Sunday, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self won the organization's Champion Award, which is considered the highest honor within the Coaches vs Cancer program.

Mason is the only player in KU and Big 12 history to average more than 20 points and 5 assists during the same season.

He finished sixth all-time in scoring and assists at KU.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.