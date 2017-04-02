New Hope Baptist Church holds prayer service for wounded Indepen - KCTV5

New Hope Baptist Church holds prayer service for wounded Independence police officer

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Hymns of praise welcomed members of the New Hope Baptist Church to Sunday night service, but moments later, they kneeled in quiet prayer for Independence police officer Thomas Wagstaff.

Wagstaff remains in critical condition after being shot Wednesday while responding to a burglary report in the city. 

Pastor Darren Tharp says the wounded officer is not affiliated with his church, but his congregation believes in support police and others who keep them safe. 

"It's important for me as a pastor to remind people that the family is still going through this," Tharp said. "Those people are in authority to give us a peaceful and quiet life." 

His members have tied blue ribbons on every door, pole and car at the church. Many patrons wore dark blue to Sunday evening's worship to show their support. 

"It makes me feel proud that we're willing to put ourselves out there to represent and protect our police officers," said church member Caleb Brown.

Tharp visited Wagstaff in the hospital on Thursday evening. 

