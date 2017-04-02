St. Louis Cardinals pitcher pays tribute to Yordano Ventura

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez wrote Ventura's and Oscar Taveras' jersey numbers into the mound before he started pitching on Sunday. (AP)

The tributes to former Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura continued on Opening Day.

Taveras, a friend of Ventura's, was killed in a wreck in the Dominican Republic in October 2014.

Ventura, who famously paid tribute to Taveras during the 2014 World Series, was later killed in a January 2017 wreck in the Dominican Republic.

Video:

Awesome gesture by @Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez writing Oscar Taveras and Yordano Venturas numbers into the mound. #Royals #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/eaMsZpZgq8 — Chris Lilly (@wibwChrisLilly) April 3, 2017

