How my daughter died from a simple case of flu

Kansas City firefighters are working a high-water rescue that has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Mo. The car became stuck by the high water in the westbound lanes around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. There are no injuries yet reported. Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A Shawnee Walmart was evacuated late Monday night after police say two suspects pointed a gun at a shopper outside the store. No one was seriously hurt in the incident, which happened around 10 p.m. at the Walmart on 65th Street. Shawnee police said a white woman and a black man pointed a gun at a customer in the parking lot, then fled in a white Toyota Camry. No shots were fired. The store was evacuated and searched as a precaution, but no evidence was found. One person was treated...More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area.More >
An Overland Park man was seriously injured Sunday after falling from a Flyboard at the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
The 25th Amendment, which was initially proposed by Congress and ratified following Kennedy's assassination.More >
Lenexa police say one person died in a fatal motorcycle wreck in the 24000 block of W. 83rd Street.More >
A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood.More >
An Independence police officer is coming under criticism after he was caught lifting and slamming a young man on to his squad car.More >
