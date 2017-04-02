Missouri Mavs honor Independence police officer

The Missouri Mavericks hockey team will be honoring Independence police officer Thomas Wagstaff on Sunday. (KCTV5)

The team will have a strip of blue tape across their sticks for Sunday's game, the club announced on its Facebook page:

Wagstaff, who remains in critical condition, was shot Wednesday morning while responding to a burglary.

