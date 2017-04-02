Family raising money to bring home adopted child from China, hel - KCTV5

Family raising money to bring home adopted child from China, help local widow

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Sometimes in life, a few well-placed, well-intentioned friends are all you need to help everyone.

A group of people who spent their Saturday helping one woman in order to help a new family.

Ryan Helms is helping raise money for his son and helping a widow at the same time.

The foundation is called Both Hands and has the tagline "One for the Widow, One for the Orphan." It puts people to work to raise money for an adoption by helping a widow who needs it.

“They're making me almost a new house!” said Phyllis Warner.

Warner is a widow who needs an extra hand around the house because she gets around with the use of a walker or wheelchair and now lives alone.

“They're putting in new flooring so I have to worry about slipping over rugs things like that,” she said. “They're making it easier for me.”

“On the outside, we're doing a lot of things like landscaping, mulch, planting flowers,” Helms said. “Going to power wash her deck, put a wheelchair ramp in.”

While they're helping Warner, the Helms family will be raising money to finally go get their little boy in China.

“My wife and I started an adoption process for a little boy from China about a year and a half ago,” he said. “Mason will be four years old on June 2. We're in the process of adopting him. We’ll probably go this summer to pick him up. He's been an orphanage since he was 8 weeks old. He was abandoned.”

The little abandoned boy who will call a loving family and Kansas City "home" is a win-win for everyone thanks to Both Hands.

"I don't have enough words to tell you how wonderful it is."

About 20 to 30 people dedicated today to helping both the Helms family and Warner.

To donate, click here.

