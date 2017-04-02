Family raising money to bring home adopted child from China, help local widow

Kansas City firefighters are working a high-water rescue that has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Mo. The car became stuck by the high water in the westbound lanes around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. There are no injuries yet reported. Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A Shawnee Walmart was evacuated late Monday night after police say two suspects pointed a gun at a shopper outside the store. No one was seriously hurt in the incident, which happened around 10 p.m. at the Walmart on 65th Street. Shawnee police said a white woman and a black man pointed a gun at a customer in the parking lot, then fled in a white Toyota Camry. No shots were fired. The store was evacuated and searched as a precaution, but no evidence was found. One person was treated...More >
An Overland Park man was seriously injured Sunday after falling from a Flyboard at the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
The 25th Amendment, which was initially proposed by Congress and ratified following Kennedy's assassination.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
Lenexa police say one person died in a fatal motorcycle wreck in the 24000 block of W. 83rd Street.More >
An Independence police officer is coming under criticism after he was caught lifting and slamming a young man on to his squad car.More >
Police on both sides of the state line are dealing with one of the deadliest weekends in recent memory. Seven murders happened in 48 hours. Three of those killings happened in Kansas City, MO and four in Kansas City, KS.More >
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >
