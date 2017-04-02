Man killed in KC shooting; suspect in custody - KCTV5

Man killed in KC shooting; suspect in custody

The scene of the shooting on Sunday morning. (Eric Smith/KCTV) The scene of the shooting on Sunday morning. (Eric Smith/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a homicide happened in Kansas City, Missouri early Sunday morning.

Around 1:24 a.m., officers went to the 4400 Block of Norwood Ave. after receiving a call about a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot. 

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to a local hospital where he died hours later. 

“I’m shocked. I always tell people how quiet this neighborhood is,” said Judy Northern, who lives two doors down. “This is upsetting.”

One woman, who preferred not to be identified, said she knows the homeowner and he doesn’t live there. Instead, she said he offers his home to people in need.

“He felt like everybody deserved a place to lay their head and if he knew somebody that was down on their luck, he'd bring them home and give them a bed or give them food. A lot of times he'd give them clothes,” she said.

She told KCTV5 many people milled in and out of the house, and it wasn’t always peaceful.

“They would get into fist fights. They would get into screaming matches,” she said.

One neighbor recalled an incident involving gunshots a few years ago but said no one was hurt.

“They did have a lot of company,” said Northern. “The more people in your circle, the more drama, trauma, whatever.”

A male suspect was taken into custody. Police say the victim and suspect most likely knew each other, and the shooting happened inside the house. 

