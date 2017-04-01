Community comes together at racetrack to support Independence police officer

A community came together at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley to support Independence Police Officer Thomas Wagstaff, who is recovering in a hospital after being shot. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

It has been less than a week since Independence Officer Thomas Wagstaff was taken to the hospital after being shot.

Since then, the community has come together in many ways, including at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley.

A night at the dirt tracks in Grain Valley means thrilling races for fans, but on Saturday, the races meant so much more. To Independence Police Officers, Saturday's race represented community, and they are asking for donations to help Officer Wagstaff.

"I like seeing the support they give police officers," said Independence Police Officer Josh Shrout.

Shrout and Wagstaff have been friends and comrades for 15 years.

"In uniform he's fantastic. He's great with people," he said.

The owner of the track, who is Shrout's Uncle, Dennis Shrout, wanted to help out.

"These guys go out every day and risk their lives," said Dennis.

The track is letting people donate directly to the fund police set up for Wagstaff.

"I think the more we help them, the moral support is going to mean a lot," Dennis said.

Wagstaff's comrades share a bond, they are all hurting.

"Everyone who knows him and even those who don't are affected by this," said Independence Police Officer Jason Onca.

They know Wagstaff would do the same for them.

"He is the guy you want with you on the hot calls," said Josh Shrout.

Police and the community are working together for Wagstaff.

"He paid the ultimate sacrifice getting shot in the line of duty. We need to support the family financially in the long run," said Josh Shrout.

