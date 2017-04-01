Community comes together at racetrack to support Independence police officer

Police on both sides of the state line are dealing with one of the deadliest weekends in recent memory. Seven murders happened in 48 hours. Three of those killings happened in Kansas City, MO and four in Kansas City, KS.More >
Police on both sides of the state line are dealing with one of the deadliest weekends in recent memory. Seven murders happened in 48 hours. Three of those killings happened in Kansas City, MO and four in Kansas City, KS.More >
The 25th Amendment, which was initially proposed by Congress and ratified following Kennedy's assassination.More >
The 25th Amendment, which was initially proposed by Congress and ratified following Kennedy's assassination.More >
Lenexa police say one person died in a fatal motorcycle wreck in the 24000 block of W. 83rd Street.More >
Lenexa police say one person died in a fatal motorcycle wreck in the 24000 block of W. 83rd Street.More >
An Overland Park man was seriously injured Sunday after falling from a Flyboard at the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
An Overland Park man was seriously injured Sunday after falling from a Flyboard at the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
An Independence police officer is coming under criticism after he was caught lifting and slamming a young man on to his squad car.More >
An Independence police officer is coming under criticism after he was caught lifting and slamming a young man on to his squad car.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >