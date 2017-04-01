Authorities asking for tips on 12th anniversary of homicide

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are continuing to ask for tips related to the April 1, 2005 homicide of Jeffrey Daniels.

The homicide happened at 3:00 p.m. at Daniels' home in the 2900 block of Park, where he was apparently involved in an exchange of gunfire with his assailants.

A witness who was on scene at the time said that Daniels had seen several black men across the street from his house, some of whom were responsible for a previous shooting in 2002 that left Daniels with a disability.

Daniels was found dead in front of his home due to gunshot wounds on that day in 2005.

A family friend has added to the existing reward, which brings the total up to $4,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3TIPS app on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Information leading to an arrest and/or the filing of charges could be eligible for a reward up to the $4,000.

All information is anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.