Sporting KC players prank rookie Colton Storm for April Fools' Day

Not wanting to miss out on the fun of the day, Sporting KC players Dom Dwyer and Soony Saad, along with Manager Peter Vermes, pranked rookie Colton Storm.

The description of the prank says that Storm thinks he is going out on a date with a girl from Instagram, but instead he is surprised by his fellow players.

Check out the video below:

#SportingKC rookie @ColtonStorm thinks he has a date with a girl he met on IG. Instead, he's in for a BIG surprise. Happy #AprilFoolsDay! ?? pic.twitter.com/s6jL7CDwug — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 1, 2017

