Sporting KC players prank rookie Colton Storm for April Fools' D - KCTV5

Sporting KC players prank rookie Colton Storm for April Fools' Day

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Not wanting to miss out on the fun of the day, Sporting KC players Dom Dwyer and Soony Saad, along with Manager Peter Vermes, pranked rookie Colton Storm.

The description of the prank says that Storm thinks he is going out on a date with a girl from Instagram, but instead he is surprised by his fellow players.

Check out the video below:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.