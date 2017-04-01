2 arrested by Clay County deputies after police chase - KCTV5

2 arrested by Clay County deputies after police chase

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The scene along I-435. (Grady Reid/KCTV) The scene along I-435. (Grady Reid/KCTV)
A closer view of the car off the roadway. (Grady Reid/KCTV) A closer view of the car off the roadway. (Grady Reid/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Clay County deputies have two people in custody following a police pursuit. 

The arrests were made near I-435 and Gregory, according to tweets from the Clay County Sheriff.

The driver hit a deputy's vehicle during the chase, but no injuries were reported. 

Deputies initially tried to stop the car because a person inside had a felony warrant out for their arrest. 

