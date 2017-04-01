2 arrested by Clay County deputies after police chase

A closer view of the car off the roadway. (Grady Reid/KCTV)

Clay County deputies have two people in custody following a police pursuit.

The arrests were made near I-435 and Gregory, according to tweets from the Clay County Sheriff.

The driver hit a deputy's vehicle during the chase, but no injuries were reported.

Deputies initially tried to stop the car because a person inside had a felony warrant out for their arrest.

