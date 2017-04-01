Man robs Bank of the West in Liberty

The suspect presented a note and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. (KCTV)

There was a bank robbery at Bank of the West in Liberty this morning.

The robbery happened at 10:40 a.m. at the 850 South 291 location.

The suspect is a white man between the ages of 55 and 60 who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He had blond hair and was wearing a dark colored baseball hat, a dark colored windbreaker, blue jeans, and beige boots.

He showed a note demanding money and did not display a weapon.

He then fled westbound on foot along Highway 291 with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

