Kansas coach Bill Self elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Kansas head coach Bill Self applauds his seniors before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Kansas head coach Bill Self applauds his seniors before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
(CBS SPORTS) -

Kansas coach Bill Self will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this year, a source told CBS Sports on Friday.

A formal announcement is expected Saturday.

Self has made two Final Fours -- one of which resulted in him winning the 2008 national title when his Jayhawks beat John Calipari’s Memphis Tigers in San Antonio. Self, 54, has also won 13 consecutive Big 12 championships. The enshrinement ceremony will be in September in Springfield, Mass.

