Woman stabbed in Olathe on Saturday; suspect has died

The stabbing is believed to be domestic and the woman's injuries are not life-threatening. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

A woman was stabbed this morning in what police believe is a domestic incident.

The stabbing happened in the 1900 block of E. Stratford Road in Olathe.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are calling the incident an attempted homicide.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and stopped in the area of I-435 and K-10 around 7:20 a.m. Lenexa police found the suspect in this area.

Medical personnel responded soon after and pronounced the suspect dead at the scene found on K-10.

Westbound K-10 was then closed at the ramp from I-435 at 8 a.m. The ramp was expected to reopen in two to three hours, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. It reopened at 9:30 a.m.

.@kcpolice investigating several overnight domestic violence assaults. Victims injured. National Domestic Violence hotline 1-800-799-7233 — chiefforte (@ChiefForte) April 1, 2017

Local advocates said what happened this morning can’t be ignored.

Hope House wants to break the cycle of domestic violence. Advocates there said they are disturbed by what was reported in the metro overnight and this morning.

Hope House CEO Maryanne Metheny said that even though these incidents don’t make the news every day, they are happening every day.

“Three women die in our country every day due to domestic violence, so it's a huge, huge problem that really needs to be addressed and needs to be in the community's awareness,” said Metheny. “Domestic violence shelters alone can't do it. Police officers can't do it. It really takes the whole community to address this issue.”

Hope House in Lee’s Summit offers shelter, counseling, and legal help for victims of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can find more information about Hope House here.

