Kansas City Zoo to host preseason Royals event

Elephants waving their rally towels in the air, and exhibits decorated in Royals gear are just a few ways they are celebrating. (KCTV)

The Kansas City Zoo animals are going Blue this weekend for the home team.

It's all for "Royals Day at the Zoo."

Before the Royals even take the plate, the Kansas City Zoo will be celebrating the opening of the season in style.

Elephants waving their rally towels in the air, and exhibits decorated in Royals gear are just a few ways they are celebrating.

Don’t forget to bring your camera, Sluggerrr the mascot will be there for pictures.

Also, wearing Royals apparel to the zoo on Saturday won't only make you fit in, it’ll score you a dollar off admission.

Plus you’ll have a chance to meet the newest additions to the Kansas City Zoo family…

Three young male cheetahs all from the same litter.

“We like to celebrate different community things and the Royals are a very popular thing,” said Animal Curator, Cinnamon Williams. “We love baseball just as much as anybody else so why not. Come on out and celebrate it with our animals.”

For more information on the event this week click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.