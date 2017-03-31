Bus catches fire in Leawood; no injuries reported

This is a photo of the bus while it was still engulfed in flames. (Kim Merrill/KCTV)

What the back of the bus that caught on fire looked like. (KCTV)

The view of the front of the bus that caught on fire. (KCTV)

A bus caught on fire in Leawood on Friday afternoon. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The call about the fire came in just after 3 p.m.

The bus was at West 131st Street and High Drive when it caught fire in a subdivision about six blocks east of Mission Road.

The driver was able to get the students out before the bus caught fire.

The fire department said there were two middle-school-aged children from the Blue Valley School District were onboard the bus when the driver smelled smoke, so she pulled over and got them out safely.

The flames arose soon after that.

The fire department has a station very close by, so they were able to put out the fire quickly.

They also had much praise for how the bus driver handled the situation.

“She got the kids out quickly and everything turned out good, no injuries, no smoke inhalation,” said Battalion Chief Jeremy Jones with the Leawood Fire Department. “So everything was good.”

Police say the children were heading home from Overland Trail Middle School.

The fire battalion chief said one student was picked up by a parent before the fire was even out and police took the other student home.

