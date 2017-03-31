Michael Jones pleads guilty to murder in connection to death of 7-year-old son

Michael Jones made the plea Friday, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office. (Wyandotte County Jail)

A KCK man accused of beating his 7-year-old son to death and feeding him to pigs has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Michael Jones made the plea Friday, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office.

Jones' son, Adrian Jones, was found dead on Thanksgiving in 2015. His remains were in a barn on the family's property.

Michael Jones' wife and Adrian's stepmother, Heather Jones, has already been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for her role in the death.

