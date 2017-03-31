Men charged after Independence officer shot appear in court

Four men charged after a home invasion left an Independence police officer critically injured will each be held on $500,000 bond. (KCPD)

Four men charged after a home invasion left an Independence police officer critically injured will each be held on $500,000 bond.

The suspects had a brief court hearing Friday. A judge entered not guilty pleas for them, which is routine in criminal cases.

Officer Thomas Wagstaff remained in critical condition Friday after he was shot Wednesday while responding to a home in Independence.

Prosecutors allege two suspects, Ronar Santiago-Torres and Joseph Wyatt, broke into the home to gain access to a safe. They fled and Wagstaff was shot in the ensuing confrontation. Prosecutors say Wagstaff was accidentally shot by another officer but the investigation is continuing.

Two other men, James McChan and Donald Nussbaum, are charged with taking Santiago-Torres and Wyatt to the home to commit the crime.

All four face a variety of charges stemming from the incident, but there could be more coming down the line.

"Four individuals currently charged. This investigation is still on going. There is one person of interest we continue to look at," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

According to the prosecutor's office, each man faces up to, if not more than, 30 years in prison.

They each will return to court for their preliminary hearing on May 1.

