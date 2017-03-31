More TV streaming services arise as consumers ‘cut the cord’

Verizon is launching an internet streaming service.

It’s a growing trend as consumers “cut the cord,” ditching cable for cheaper options.

Bloomberg says Verizon’s internet streaming package for TV shows should launch sometime this summer.

It’s is a first for the company and sources say the price should be $50 or less.

It will include dozens of channels, but competition will be stiff.

Another company hopping on the streaming train is YouTube, which has come a long way from cats and viral videos.

YouTube TV will launch soon in major cities for $35 a month, offering 40 streaming cable channels such as Disney, ESPN, FOX News and even some regional sports networks.

"That's a great price, but remember there are channel tradeoffs with these slimmer streaming services,” cautioned Jim Willcox with Consumer Reports. So, if you can't live without a certain channel, make sure it's offered before you sign up.”

For example, right now YouTube TV doesn't offer Comedy Central, CNN, HBO, HGTV and a few others, but you can pay extra to get Showtime.

Sling TV starts at $20 a month, but its $40 "All Channels" package includes 50 channels. Add-ons for local broadcast, sports, movies and premium channels range from $5 to $15 a month.

DIRECTV now has a promotional price of $35 a month for 60 channels or $60 a month for over 100 channels.

"One thing to remember,” said Willcox, “all these streaming services require a smart TV or streaming media player, and a decent broadband connection. If your Internet service isn't fast enough, they might not be the best choice."

Also, if you have a lot of TVs, you might have to limit how many people are watching at the same time since each service limits the number of simultaneous streams.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.