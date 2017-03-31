Metro Squad investigating Belton man's murder

The Metro Squad has been assembled to assist in a deadly Belton shooting investigation. (KCTV5)

Police were called about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of North Scott in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to area hospitals. One of the men, 29-year-old Gabriel Brito, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The surviving victim told police that a man had come to the home and confronted the victims with a handgun. A physical confrontation then occurred and both victims were shot.

The suspect is said to be white, approximately 6-feet tall with a muscular build and a tattoo on his right wrist.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

