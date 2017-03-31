Independence Fraternal Order of Police establishes account for officer struck by bullet

Officer Thomas Wagstaff, 42, is a 15-year veteran of the Independence Police Department. Wagstaff underwent surgery and remained in critical condition Thursday. (Independence Police Department)

The Fraternal Order of Police has established a donation account for the family of police officer who was critically injured when he responded to a reported robbery was struck by a bullet from two suspects or from a fellow officer, authorities say.

Officer Thomas Wagstaff, 42, is a 15-year veteran of the Independence Police Department. Wagstaff underwent surgery and remained in critical condition Thursday.

Donations in the form of checks or cash can be delivered to the Independence Police Department, 223 N. Memorial Drive, with Attention to Officer L. Virgil. They can also be delivered to the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union, 19341 East U.S. Highway 40.

Checks can be made to "Answering The Call."

The fund is a 501c 1st responder non-profit fund. Every donation dollar will go directly to the family. If you have any questions, please call Officer Virgil at 816-325-7643.

Four men were charged after a confrontation Wednesday that injured Wagstaff.

Joseph Wyatt, 28, and Ronar Santiago-Torres, 27, were charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, robbery and kidnapping, armed criminal action, burglary and kidnapping.

Prosecutors said the two men forced their way into an Independence home Wednesday and assaulted the man who lived there while trying to get into a safe. When officers responded, the suspects allegedly fled by driving the victim's vehicle through the garage door. Wagstaff was shot in the ensuing confrontation.

The man who has lived in the home in the 1980s, Don Fowler, is in his 80s and wanted to say this about Officer Wagstaff:

"I'm very sad about the officer that was hurt. My family would like to send out our heartfelt thanks for his participation and for his hard work. And we also want to thank the law enforcement in this area for their quick response to help and keep this from getting worse."

He and his family do not wish to comment on the ongoing investigation.

When asked Thursday if Wagstaff was shot by a fellow officer, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said it was possible but the blame for Wagstaff's injuries fell squarely on those charged.

"Is it possible that through some kind of freakish event or some kind of one-in-a-million scenario that could not be expected and certainly could not be replicated in a lab if you tried to repeat it, that (Wagstaff being shot by another officer) could have happened at this scene," she said.

"The individuals who are responsible for the injuries to Officer Wagstaff have been charged," Peters Baker said. "I hold them accountable in every possible way for his injuries and I will continue to do so."

She said a fifth person of interest is still being investigated.

Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey declined to answer questions about Wagstaff's injuries.

Peters Baker on Thursday also charged Donald Nussbaum, 51, and James McChan, 56, with robbery, armed criminal action, burglary and kidnapping. Prosecutors say the two men took Wyatt and Santiago-Torres to the home to commit the robbery. Court records indicate McChan and Nussbaum knew the victim.

Guns were recovered from the suspects when they were arrested, Peters Baker said.

"This officer is fighting for his life as we stand here and we are praying for his full recovery," she said. "So he's my hero today as he is for all of you. He's just the kind of hero we expect from an individual that wears a blue uniform."

Prosecutors requested $500,000 cash bonds for each of the four men. Court records don't indicate if any of the men have attorneys.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.