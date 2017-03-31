Independence officer shooting comes as MO Gov. pushes for Blue Alert System

So far, police have charged four men with burglary but are still looking for one more person of interest. (Independence Police)

The bill has passed the House and it’s due for a hearing in the Senate in April. (KCTV5)

Independence police officer Thomas Wagstaff was shot while responding to a burglary call on Wednesday.

At last check, he remains in critical condition.

The tragic shooting comes at the same time as Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is pushing for a Blue Alert System in the state.

The Blue Alert System would work like an Amber Alert. The difference is that it would focus on tracking down people who attack police officers.

So far, police have charged four men with burglary but are still looking for one more person of interest.

Investigators do say it is possible the men didn’t shoot Wagstaff. They’re looking into the possibility he was hit by friendly fire.

Friday marks the second day officer Wagstaff remains in critical condition at the hospital.

He survived emergency surgery on Wednesday.

The community gathered for an impromptu vigil Thursday night at New Hope Baptist Church.

Senior pastor Darren Tharp says he visited officer Wagstaff at the hospital on Thursday.

He felt he had to do something after seeing the fear in the eyes of Wagstaff’s family.

“This goes well beyond physical, but emotional hurt. We need to, as a church and as a community, reach out to them,” Tharp said.

And just like the pastor, many in the community are keeping Wagstaff in their prayers as he fights for his life.

