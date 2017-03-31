Kearney police arrest suspect in vehicle loaded with items believed stolen

As officers approached the vehicle, a second suspect ran from an occupied house that was being burglarized. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Kearney are grateful for an alert citizen who reported overnight prowlers.

Due to the citizen’s report, Kearney police were able to arrest one suspect in a vehicle loaded with possibly stolen items.

As officers approached the vehicle, a second suspect ran from an occupied house that was being burglarized, Police believe the suspect entered the house through an open garage door.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was able to slip away from police.

Items recovered from the suspect’s vehicle have been identified as stolen from Kearney and Excelsior Springs, MO.

Deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, along with their K-9 unit, assisted in the search for the suspects.

Authorities in Kearney would like to remind residents to secure their vehicles and homes, as well as reporting suspicious activity as soon as they see it.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.