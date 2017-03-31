4-year-old girl helps family escape house fire in Gardner

Firefighters say they found the fire in the attic of the home and that they believe it was probably an electrical fire. (KCTV5)

A four-year-old girl is a hero after getting her family out of their home Friday morning after she was awoken by the smell of smoke.

The fire started about 3:50 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Authorities say the girl woke up and smelled smoke. She then woke up her parents and told them she smelled burning plastic.

The parents immediately got up and called the fire department. They picked up the 4-year-old, the dog and the cat and got out of the home.

Firefighters say they found the fire in the attic of the home and that they believe it was probably an electrical fire.

No injuries were reported.

