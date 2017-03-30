Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura in Hall of Fame - KCTV5

Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura in Hall of Fame

Posted: Updated:
The late Yordano Ventura has been honored again by the Kansas City Royals. (AP) The late Yordano Ventura has been honored again by the Kansas City Royals. (AP)

The late Yordano Ventura has been honored again by the Kansas City Royals. 

The Royals created a special tribute to the pitcher inside the team's Hall of Fame. 

Ventura died in a car accident last winter in the Dominican Republic. He was 25 years old. 

He finished his Royals career with a 38-31 record and helped the Royals earn two American League pennants and the 2015 World Series championship. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.