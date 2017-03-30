Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura in Hall of Fame

The late Yordano Ventura has been honored again by the Kansas City Royals. (AP)

The Royals created a special tribute to the pitcher inside the team's Hall of Fame.

Our special tribute to Yordano is now up inside the #Royals Hall of Fame. #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/1Dk37yXs9P — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 30, 2017

Ventura died in a car accident last winter in the Dominican Republic. He was 25 years old.

He finished his Royals career with a 38-31 record and helped the Royals earn two American League pennants and the 2015 World Series championship.

