9-year-old from Missouri to compete in golf tournament at Augusta National

Emree Cameron is only 9 years old, but will will embrace the national spotlight and compete in the 2017 Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. (KCTV)

From the Nevada Country Club to Augusta National. Emree Cameron is living the dream for most golfers.

She's only 9 years old, but on Sunday Emree will embrace the national spotlight and compete in the 2017 Drive, Chip and Putt Championship on the hallowed ground of the Masters.

Her parents said they knew she would be good at golf when she got her first pair of plastic clubs at Christmas.

"It started when she was two and we got her some plastic clubs and we would hit the ball around in the house," said her dad, Eric Cameron. "Never in our minds did we think that today we would be sitting here talking about our daughter playing at Augusta National.”

Emree says she remembers the moment she wanted to play there.

“I said, 'I want to be on TV too, dad,' and he said 'Well you’ve got to practice more' and it took a lot of work.”

Since that day, she and her dad have hit the course five days a week.

She won her regional to qualify by three points. For Emree, this opportunity is about something much bigger. On Sunday, she will wear and give out purple wristbands as she raises money for those battling pediatric cancer.

“We are doing a Win Green campaign with 50 other junior golfers to raise money for research for pediatric cancer,” she said. "It's not about winning or losing for me. It's about having fun along the way."

When Emree tees off on Sunday that's what the Cameron family hopes it will be all about.

