Homicide reported in KCK at 22nd, Glendale

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City, KS are working a homicide at 22nd and Glendale. 

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m.

No suspect information is available. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News. 

