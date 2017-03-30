Fox Hill Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner - KCTV5

Fox Hill Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Kindergarten teacher Shara Redshaw received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association. (Missouri NEA) Kindergarten teacher Shara Redshaw received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association. (Missouri NEA)
A Fox Hill Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Kindergarten teacher Shara Redshaw received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association. 

She was nominated by Cheryl Rickel.

"Mrs. Redshaw's students love to read in their special reading spaces she has integrated around her classroom. She incorporates the buddy system where more advanced students help and encourage slower students, in addition to working one-on-one with each of her students. Her extensive reading library set-up is used as an example throughout the NKC School District. Her enthusiasm and positive attitude both in and out of the classroom results in her students loving to learn and anxious to come to school each day," Rickel said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

