National Society of Black Engineers convention focuses on ambitious goal

More than 10,000 engineers are in the metro for the National Society of Black Engineers' annual convention.

Both aspiring and practicing engineers are expected to attend the weekend-long convention.

Among the many highlights of the convention's agenda are high-profile speakers, over 100 workshops and panel discussions.

Two years ago, the national Society of Black Engineers set a goal for itself; To lead the United States to graduate 10,000 new black engineers annually by 2025.

With an ambitious goal set, the society plans to inspire the attendees at the convention to move forward in its mission.

Jonathan Meekins, is one of those aspiring engineers.

He said this convention will teach him to understand how to implement the concepts he is learning in the classroom before he begins his career.

“It exposes us to technical trainings that help us be better than what we are in the professional realm,” Meekins said.

