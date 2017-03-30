2 adults injured after school bus crashes in Olathe

Two adults were taken to the hospital after a school bus went off the road and into some bushes at West 147th Terrace in Olathe. (KCTV5)

Two adults were taken to the hospital after a school bus went off the road and into some bushes at West 147th Terrace in Olathe.

The bus went off the road about 3:13 p.m.

An Olathe police sergeant said the driver lost control fo the bus and drove it into a yard, stopping inches from the home.

Two adults were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The lone student on the bus was not harmed.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.