2 adults injured after school bus crashes in Olathe

Two adults were taken to the hospital after a school bus went off the road and into some bushes at West 147th Terrace in Olathe. 

The bus went off the road about 3:13 p.m. 

An Olathe police sergeant said the driver lost control fo the bus and drove it into a yard, stopping inches from the home. 

Two adults were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The lone student on the bus was not harmed. 

