Metro organization getting more local children into the pool

One of the Boys and Girls Club locations in Kansas City. (KCTV)

When it comes to swimming, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City has a goal to make children feel safe.

Thanks to a grant, they now have the funding to do so.

The grant is called the "Make a Splash Grant" and it's through the USA Swimming Foundation.

The grant provides funding for swimming lessons nationwide to those who otherwise may not be able to get them.

According to Waymond King with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City, this is all a part of a greater initiative.

"To not only teach swim lessons and swim instructions to our members but to branch out into other areas of the healthy lifestyle arena to reach as many kids as possible in the community to get them to become less sedentary, more actively involved and live a healthier lifestyle,” Waymond said.

The USA Swimming Foundation has awarded more than $400,000 through its 2017 Make a Splash grant program.

