Kansas City firefighters make lifetime memories for terminally ill boy

There is plan in place for making an ailing 5-year-old boy's last days as comfortable as possible.

In weeks or months that are left of Mason Guccione's life, there will be plenty of chocolate milkshakes and baths during his hospice care.

Mason understands he’s going home, and this is good. There will be normal moments ahead. He’s smiling about his road trip back home to Springfield, MO and a chocolate milkshake.

He is very focused on taking a bath which he hasn’t had in six months because there’s no bathtub in his Children's Mercy Hospital room.

Mason was diagnosed at birth with a double outlet right ventricle and required a series of three surgeries to fix. Following his third surgery, he began to experience complications with the most serious and troublesome being extreme leakage of his lymphatic system.

Recently, he had his 16th surgery since this began back in October. Surgeons only gave him a 50/50 chance of even surviving. Miraculously, he pulled through, but the doctors say they have run out of options for making him better. The family was told it was time to put him on hospice.

"It’s time. We need to go home. We don’t need to be here anymore. Six months is long enough for any kid," Mason's mother, Becky Guccione, said.

While home, Mason plans to spend time with his brother and sister and spend some time outdoors after being cooped up the past six months.

"I’m going home today! I’m going home today," Mason cheers from his hospital bed.

He does not know he is dying. He is simply happy to go spend time with his entire family and support system. And yet as sad and brokenhearted as his family is right now, they have been all smiles and positivity for their son.

"He’s the best thing we’ve ever done. I don’t know what I am going to do without him," Becky Guccione said. "I’m terrified to go home today. I have to take care of him. I have to explain to two other children what’s going to happen."

But through all the sadness, there have been some special moments for the family while staying in Kansas City. One such event happened last week outside Mason's hospital window when Kansas City firefighters surprised the boy.

"It was incredible," Becky Guccione said.

"Guys willing to come up and take the afternoon off and visit with Mason. It really means the world," said Scott Guccione, a Springfield, MO firefighter.

Some other good news to report out of all this: Mason has been adopted. Scott and Becky Guccione were able to petition the courts for an immediate adoption so that Mason can forever be a Guccione.

However, since they adopted him out of foster care, the system will no longer help with funeral costs. Both Scott and Becky Guccione agree it was worth that loss to have him be their son. If you would like to help ease that burden for them, so they can spend whatever time Mason has left on Earth together, click here to donate.