Home surveillance video captures scene of burglary, shooting in Independence

A home surveillance video played a vital role in an investigation into the shooting of an Independence police officer.

Cameras captured it all, as two men can be seen knocking on a neighbor's door, then hanging around.

Police were called, guns were drawn and the house was surrounded.

Shots were fired as suspects broke down the garage door and drove off.

"Then there was mayhem. After that, as many as 20 police cars - probably 30 or 40 police men," said Mike Nielson, a neighbor.

The Nielson's live across the street and installed cameras for their safety, never imagining they would capture important images in a violent burglary and officer-involved shooting.

"Well, it was a shock, but we also feel very bad for the officer that was shot," said Claire Nielson.

The burglary victim in the home showed KCTV5 his injuries. He was pistol-whipped and shoved against the walls. He says he is still in shock.

"He's out of the hospital sore - he's got some injuries, but optimistic on a great recovery," said Ron Fowler, the victim's son.

The family says they are focusing on praying for the officer and his recovery.

