Independence mom carries on daughter's sock project after suddenly killed by stray bullet

A local girl’s wish to help others came true Thursday, years after her death.

Blair Shanahan Lane died when a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire hit her on the Fourth of July in 2011.

Nearly six years later, it’s a bittersweet moment for Blair’s family. Before she died, the 11-year-old said she wanted to donate clothes and socks to foster families in Kansas City.

On East Lexington Avenue in Independence, a project that was once just an idea finally has a home.

"She kind of came up with this on her own," Blair's mother, Michele Shanahan DeMoss, said.

Blair was a Girl Scout and her family fostered children regularly. The then 11-year-old put her two passions to pen and paper and came up with Blair's Foster Socks program in 2011.

"The Wednesday before the tragedy that took her life, she had named her project," DeMoss said.

Blair's picture is on a wall, reminding her mom just how far her daughter’s project has come. Today, Blair would be entering her senior year.

"Every once in a while, I hear, 'Mom, you can do this. Keep doing it,' and I do," DeMoss said.

However, it is not just socks. Scholarships are also a part of this project. DeMoss says there’s indescribable comfort knowing her daughter’s giving spirit is still here.

"That is who Blair was, and that is what Blair's Foster Socks is," DeMoss said.

And that's not the only way Blair continues to help others. Her organs saved the lives of five people. Her mom says the grand opening couldn't come at a better time, because April is organ donor awareness month.

At the time, 50-year-old Aaron Sullivan pleaded guilty to the crime. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

