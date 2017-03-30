Arrested: Randal Roy - KCTV5

Arrested: Randal Roy

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Randal Roy is has been arrested on a U.S. Marshals Service probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery. (CrimeStoppers) Randal Roy is has been arrested on a U.S. Marshals Service probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Randal Roy is has been arrested on a U.S. Marshals Service probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery.

The original sex offense happened in 2011 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman.

He is a registered sex offender in Leavenworth County.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.